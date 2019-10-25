e-paper
Has Team India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma already hit holiday mode?

In the picture uploaded across social media handles, Kohli can be seen in a relaxed mood with Anushka at a beautiful locale with hills and the sea in the backdrop.

cricket Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma
         

India captain Virat Kohli took time off from the game after leading India to its first ever whitewash against South Africa a few days ago. Kohli, who was in Mumbai on Thursday for the meeting with newly elected BCCI president Sourav Gangly, took to twitter on Friday to post a picture with wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In the picture uploaded across social media handles, Kohli can be seen in a relaxed mood with Anushka at a beautiful locale with hills and the sea in the backdrop.

 

Kohli has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence.

Kohli has been on the road for quite some time now. He was supposed to take a break from the West Indies T20Is after the World Cup but the India captain decided against it at the last moment. This time though, he had no option but to pay heed to the advice of physios monitoring his workload.

Rohit Sharma, who has been in fantastic form in all forms of the game was naturally named captain. Kohli, however, will comeback to lead India in the two-match series against Bangladesh followed by the T20Is.

While there no changes in India’s Test, India’s T20I side saw some fresh coming in. Mumbai all-rounder Shuvam Dube earned his made India call-up in place of injured Hardik Pandya. Kerala batsman Sanju Samson, on the other hand, was rewarded for some consistent performance for India A and in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:01 IST

