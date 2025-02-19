Hasan Ali makes scathing attack on PCB, accuses board of giving VVIP treatment to young star: ‘Does he play for India?’

Hasan Ali has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board of favouritism towards young opener Saim Ayub and has given him the VVIP treatment after he got injured and was ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Hasan, who was Pakistan's hero in the 2017 Champions Trophy triumph, was not impressed with PCB's favouritism towards Ayub during his rehabilitation period, which other players don't get. Hasan Ali accuses PCB of favouritism towards Saim Ayub.(Getty Images)

Ayub, who showed impressive signs in the initial phase of his career and sustained an ankle injury during the South Africa tour, has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. The 22-year-old opener emerged as Pakistan’s top batsman on tours to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, where he scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs in South Africa and also a T20 century in Zimbabwe.

However, the injury has pushed him out of the game for 10 weeks and he is currently undergoing rehab in England. His absence has left a big void in the Pakistan top order as the team management had to promote out-of-form Babar Azam to the opening spot alongside Fakhar Zaman. Babar has not been able to live up to expectations in the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Hasan wasn't impressed with selective favouritism from PCB towards Ayub and pointed out he didn't get the same treatment from the board when he got injured in 2020

"Saim Ayub is injured. He is the player of your team. Wasn't I a member of the team in 2020? If another player gets injured, won't he be a member of the team? Does he play for India?" Hasan said on the Ultra Edge podcast.

Hasan hasn't played in ODIs for Pakistan since the 2023 ODI World Cup as the selection committee also snubbed him for the Champions Trophy squad.

'You're giving VVIP treatment to Saim Ayub'

The out-of-favour Pakistan paceman didn't hold back. He said Ayub is getting VVIP treatment, which he doesn't think other players will get if they get injured in the future.

"You're giving VVIP treatment to Saim Ayub. If someone gets injured in the future, would you give him the same treatment? No, you won't. So, what have you done here?" he added.

Despite criticising the PCB, Hasan did wish good health and fitness for the young Pakistan batter.

May God give him health and fitness, and may he win a lot of matches for Pakistan. But every rise has a fall. If Saim Ayub gets injured again, will they treat him the same? No, they won't."