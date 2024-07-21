Hasan Ali's fiery response to reports of India not touring Pakistan for Champions Trophy: 'Will play without them'

Pakistan are set to host the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy but the organisers have already been dealt with a huge blow. According to reports, India might not travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to ongoing political tensions between both countries. Hasan Ali had a blunt response.(AFP)

The ICC tournament is scheduled to begin on February 19 and the final will be played on March 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The BCCI reportedly are going to request the ICC to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka or Dubai. Reacting to the reports, Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali opined that the tournament will take place without India, if they decide not to travel.

Speaking on Samaa TV, he said, "If we're going to India to play, then they should come to Pakistan too. Many people have said countless times that sports should stay away from politics. But if you look at it from another angle, many Indian players have said in interviews that they want to play in Pakistan. So, it doesn't mean that the team doesn't want to come; they definitely do. But obviously, they have their own policies, country, and board to consider."

"As our (PCB) chairman has already said, if the Champions Trophy is going to be held in Pakistan, then it will be in Pakistan. If India doesn't want to come, we'll play without them. Cricket should be played in Pakistan, and if India doesn't want to participate, it doesn't mean cricket has ended. There are many other teams besides India," he bluntly added.

India haven't travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series since the 2008 Asia Cup. The last series between both sides was held in India from December 2012 to January 2013. Since then, all their meetings have been restricted to ICC tournaments and Asia Cup competitions.

If India actually don’t turn up for the tournament, it could be a huge blow to ICC’s revenue. India are the most followed team in international cricket, and they matches vs Pakistan are the most watched.