Hashim Amla announces retirement from international cricket

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:59 IST

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket after playing the game for over 15 overs. However, he will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League. During his illustrious career, Amla played 349 matches across the three formats for the South Africa cricket team, scoring more than 18 000 runs, including 55 centuries and 88 half centuries. In 124 Tests he scored 9,282 runs - the most by any South Africa batsman. In ODIs, he went past the milestone of 8,000 runs during the World Cup.

Amla was equally impressive in the T20Is where he amassed 1,277 runs in 44 matches at 33.60.

READ: India vs West Indies live score 1st ODI in Guyana

When it came to franchised leagues, he represented Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League and Durham Heat in the Mzansi Super League.

He was named SA Cricketer of the Year in 2010 and again in 2013.

“It is always sad to bid farewell to one of the true legends of the game,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe was quoted by Sport24.

“But at the same time this is rather an occasion to celebrate the richness that Hashim has brought to the game around the world both on and off the field. His humility has always been his standout quality and I cannot imagine a better role model to teach us all how to lead better lives. He has added great value not only to the Proteas but to the country at large.

READ: Prithvi Shaw ban: BCCI timeline could lead to more questions

“I am sure cricket players, administrators, the media and fans from around the world will join the CSA Family in congratulating Hashim on a job well done and to wish him all the best for the future.

“We can indeed be grateful that he remains available for our domestic cricket and will continue to contribute by passing on his rich cricket and life experiences to our next generation of players,” he added.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 20:54 IST