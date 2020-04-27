Have learnt a lot from Kohli’s preparation, work ethic: Vihari

cricket

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:31 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli’s preparation ahead of a game and work ethic are the two takeaways for Test batsman Hanuma Vihari, he said on Sunday.

“The best part of Kohli’s game is his preparation. I have learnt that from him. His work ethic is also amazing,” Vihari, 26, said during an Instagram chat on the show ‘Homerun with AV’. Vihari, who scored a gritty 55 in the second Test in New Zealand, is a regular when India plays abroad. But in home conditions, the No.6 batsman misses out more often than not when the team decides to go with an extra bowler.

Asked about that, he said: “I am ready to do anything for my team. I always tried to score runs, dig deep and play long innings whenever I play abroad. I always try to do my best so that team can’t drop me.”

On being labelled as a Test specialist, the technically sound right-hander said while he cannot change perception, he knows he has it in him to be an all-format batter. “See I can’t change what people think about you. I have to score runs consistently and those are the thoughts that come to my mind.

“I believe I have the ability to play all formats. So that’s good enough for me, this knowledge. Once I get right the opportunity, I can do it.”

A year after he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore, Vihari, who had kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh, found himself in the unsold bracket of the Indian Premier League auctions.

“I realised that when things are not in your control, you can’t do much about it. No regrets. I am not gutted about IPL (snub). My focus always was on Tests from an early age and I am happy I could achieve whatever I did,” he said.