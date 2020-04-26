He will give all to save me: KL Rahul names one cricketer he would pick to bat for life
India batsman KL Rahul had been in tremendous form in the year 2020. The right-handed batsman was given the task of playing an opening batsman, a wicketkeeper, batting at no. 5 position, and also to hold the captaincy position in a match this year - and the Karnataka cricketer achieved success in every new role.
In the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year, which India lost 3-0, Rahul scored an unbeaten 88 in the first ODI and then followed it up with a ton in the 3rd ODI. In a recent chat with television presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok in the fifth episode of ‘The Mind Behind’, Rahul spoke about his friendship with skipper Virat Kohli.
Rahul was questioned which batsman he would pick if he had to select someone to bat for his life. In his reply. the 27-year-old named Kohli as his choice. “I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” he said.
“We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” he added.
Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj Singh, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh named KL Rahul as the third match-winner in the Indian team apart from Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, K.L. Rahul is a real match-winner. He can play at No. 5, No. 6, and can open as well,” said the Turbanator, as he is fondly called.
