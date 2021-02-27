Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet
The third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad has incited a debate over the pitch at the Motera. The highly-anticipated pink-ball Test between the two teams ended in an anti-climatic fashion, with India winning the contest just after the Dinner Break on Day 2 by 10 wickets.
Several former cricketers including Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd have questioned the nature of the pitch after the match.
Also read: 'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, in a tweet, had also said that the fact that match ended in 2 days is not good for Test cricket.
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.
"The reason behind my tweets was not regarding anyone in particular. When I read Yuvi paa's tweet, I did not get affected, I did not find that tweet trying to tell us something. It just felt like a plain tweet," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"For me, the state of mind I am in right now, I did not find it wrong. I know Yuvi paa for a long time, I have the utmost respect for him. Some people amongst us tend to buy what people sell, I do not know the reason why certain people try to sell certain things, but it is clear it's just a perception of what happens,"Ashwin added.
"I went through my timeline, I saw many retweets and quote tweets, I don't understand if they didn't get it what they were retweeting it about. It is very simple, I have always wanted to talk about it at one stage. With respect to thoughts being put across and planted, I find it extremely hilarious. You have a thought process and you want everybody to follow, with thoughts, what happens is you condition people to believe in a certain manner.
"You watch a match, India wins the game, at most everyone is saying I am happy India won the game. You don't want people going back home and saying India is not winning the game, the pitch is winning the game. I do not want people to do that. I think it's important that people sell things, but we must know what we should buy," he added.
