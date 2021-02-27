IND USA
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts.(PTI)
Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet

India vs England: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST

The third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad has incited a debate over the pitch at the Motera. The highly-anticipated pink-ball Test between the two teams ended in an anti-climatic fashion, with India winning the contest just after the Dinner Break on Day 2 by 10 wickets.

Several former cricketers including Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd have questioned the nature of the pitch after the match.

Also read: 'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, in a tweet, had also said that the fact that match ended in 2 days is not good for Test cricket.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about the explanation of his recent tweets in the virtual press-conference, and in his response, he said that he did not find anything wrong in Yuvraj's tweet.

"The reason behind my tweets was not regarding anyone in particular. When I read Yuvi paa's tweet, I did not get affected, I did not find that tweet trying to tell us something. It just felt like a plain tweet," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"For me, the state of mind I am in right now, I did not find it wrong. I know Yuvi paa for a long time, I have the utmost respect for him. Some people amongst us tend to buy what people sell, I do not know the reason why certain people try to sell certain things, but it is clear it's just a perception of what happens,"Ashwin added.

"I went through my timeline, I saw many retweets and quote tweets, I don't understand if they didn't get it what they were retweeting it about. It is very simple, I have always wanted to talk about it at one stage. With respect to thoughts being put across and planted, I find it extremely hilarious. You have a thought process and you want everybody to follow, with thoughts, what happens is you condition people to believe in a certain manner.

"You watch a match, India wins the game, at most everyone is saying I am happy India won the game. You don't want people going back home and saying India is not winning the game, the pitch is winning the game. I do not want people to do that. I think it's important that people sell things, but we must know what we should buy," he added.

'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs England: On being asked about the criticism of the pitch, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair"
Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India vs England: Also the BCCI bigwigs along with the team management understands the fact that another dust bowl won't augur well for the new venue which is expected to host a lot of important matches during IPL as well as ICC T20 World Cup.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Opening up about the media leaks regarding his coaching style, Australia's Justin Langer said the controversy was hard on his family.
The mentality of this Indian team is like Australia in the 90s: Darren Gough

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  India vs England: As far as India's performance goes, Gough sees a lot of the mighty Australia that dominated cricket in the late 90s and 2000s in the current Indian team and its thought process.
'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
India vs England: On being asked about the criticism of the pitch, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that some of the "extreme criticism" of the pitch is not "really fair"
Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
India vs England: Also the BCCI bigwigs along with the team management understands the fact that another dust bowl won't augur well for the new venue which is expected to host a lot of important matches during IPL as well as ICC T20 World Cup.
Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
India Legends will play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.
NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.
'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Speaking in a recent interaction, Australia cricket legend Ian Chappell named his picks of players who can take over the captaincy role from Finch.
'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The five ODIs and three T20Is between India and South Africa will mark the return of women's cricket in India after a long gap due to Covid-19.
'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah requested the BCCI to be released on personal grounds and the board obliged. The BCCI further added that there will be no replacement for Bumrah in the India Test squad for the series decider against England in Motera.
