Ahmedabad [India], : Following his side's loss to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower said that he has not applied for the position of Indian head coach. "Haven't applied, won't be applying...": RCB coach Flower on coaching Team India

Flower's statement comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India invited the applications for position of men's national team head coach earlier this month, with the tenure starting from July 1 this year and concluding on December 31, 2027, which will the year when the next 50-over Cricket World Cup will take place.

"I have not applied and I would not be applying for the job," Flower said during the post-match press conference. He said that franchise cricket will continue to be his priority.

"I am happy with my involvement in the franchise league at the moment. I am really enjoying it. It is fascinating stuff and I have worked with some amazing organisations and I am happy with that at the moment," he said.

Flower also opened up on wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's future as a player.

Before the start of the ongoing Indian Premier League , ESPNCricinfo had reported that Karthik will be playing his final season this time around and it was hinted at throughout the season. Though Karthik has not announced his retirement from the IPL officially, Karthik's tearful hug with Virat Kohli following the loss and a lap of honour by RCB players suggested that this could indeed be his last season of the cash-rich league.

Karthik is the 10th-highest run-getter in the IPL of all time, with 4,842 runs at an average of 26.31 and a strike rate of 135.42 in 257 matches. He has scored 22 half-centuries, with the best score of 97*. He has won an IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians back in 2013.

For RCB in 60 matches, Karthik has scored 937 runs at an average of 24.65 in 53 innings, at a strike rate of 162.95 and three half-centuries. His best score is 83. During this season, he scored 326 runs in 13 innings at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.35, with two half-centuries and best score of 83.

Speaking about Karthik, Flower said that he had not played a lot of cricket leading to the tournament, but his contributions, batting-wise and attitude-wise have been special. He also hinted that the veteran could venture into coaching, citing his liking for coaching and helping other players. Flower also said Karthik might play "a few tournaments" before retiring.

"He had not played a lot of cricket, leading into the tournament. What he has done for us runs-wise, attitude-wise has been really special. I respect him for that. He is going to be super successful in whatever he goes on to. He is a brilliant commentator already. He quite likes the idea of coaching as well helping and working with other people which I am not surprised about. He will be a great success when he does that as well. I also think he might play a few more little tournaments along the way," said Flower.

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar , Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror emerged as top-scorers, taking RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult also did a fine job putting brakes on the RCB run rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler Cadmore putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on May 26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.