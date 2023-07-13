'Having a rest for the sake of it…': McGrath's bottom-line; wants Cummins to repeat 26-year-old marathon

Pat Cummins is carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders for the Australian squad. If being the lead bowler who does the bulk of Australia’s damage with the ball wasn’t enough, Cummins also burdens the responsibility of captaincy, a task which makes a draining sport undoubtedly even more challenging. Having played all three of the Tests in the Ashes so far, as well as the WTC final prior to that, Cummins is the only Australian bowler to have played all 4 of those Tests on this tour of England. This has led some to wonder if Cummins might be considering a rest in the Manchester Test, leaving him firing on all cylinders in what could prove to be a decisive fifth Test at the Oval.

Glenn McGrath wants Pat Cummins to do what he did in the 1997 Ashes(Getty)

However, there is an argument that Cummins should be capable of pushing through, and do his best to wrap up the series in Manchester. One such individual is legendary Australian seamer Glenn McGrath, whose constant availability and quality made him one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. McGrath spoke about how he is aware of the different standards that exist over player welfare, especially for fast bowlers, and how having quality in depth is just as important as having the best frontline seamers.

"If he's fine, feeling good, enjoying it, switched on and still mentally focused, I don't like having a rest for the sake of having a rest. I know it's a different mindset these days – it's not about the XI, it's about the squad, and the nature of the beast is we (fast bowlers) put a lot of stress on our bodies. But I do believe in survival of the fittest," said McGrath while speaking to cricket.com.au.

While Cummins has played every game of the tour, his teammates in the Australian pace battery have all been given rests: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland have been rotated for the other two seamer spots, while Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh also split time as the fourth seam option. Michael Neser remains in England and is on county duty, but might be an option as well give his good form.

McGrath spoke about the importance of being ready and rearing to go in every Test, and ready to put in every single ounce of effort. He complimented James Anderson and Stuart Broad for their long careers and the number of Tests they have played for their country. While Broad has played each of the three Ashes Tests, James Anderson was rested for England's win in Leeds, along with Ollie Robinson. Their replacements Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were key to England's victory, and might be difficult to dislodge for the Manchester Test.

McGrath played all 6 Tests in a row in England in 1997

McGrath provided the bottom line to his argument, stating that every Test on this tour mattered, given the influence it could have over the WTC table for the coming years. That dynamic adds an extra layer, necessitating Cummins’ involvement in McGrath's eyes.

"The best will come to the top and the ones with the best work ethic will always win out. You look at Broady and Jimmy – they've played 165 and 181 Test matches (each) – that's incredible. If you're not physically or mentally exhausted, I can't see why Pat Cummins would have a rest, especially when things are on the line every single game now with the World Test Championship," said McGrath, who played 124 Tests across 15 years and took well over 500 wickets in his career, and famously played all 6 Tests of the England tour in 1997.

