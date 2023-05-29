'He's been there for 15 years. Why are we only talking about him?': Kapil's blistering take on Dhoni's retirement talk

Despite persistent rain throughout Sunday evening in Ahmedabad, which eventually washed out the IPL 2023 final, pushing it to the reserve day, a sea of yellow had invaded Narendra Modi Stadium and waited with bated breath for their hero, MS Dhoni. As the narrative has gone throughout the season, albeit as a rumour, the summit clash is expected to be Dhoni's final game of his illustrious IPL career. And while fans remain hopeful with their fingers crossed, the legendary Kapil Dev delivered a blistering statement on Dhoni's retirement talk.

Kapil Dev; MS Dhoni

Like all the past three seasons, the talk around Dhoni's possible retirement from the tournament remained a constant. Neither did any official from Chennai Super Kings hint or confirm, nor did Dhoni himself directly address the issue. And in statements he did make when asked on point, he teased world cricket to keep them guessing.

Well, that has been Dhoni. You never know when the ‘R’ word is dropped. No one saw it coming in 2014 when he bid adieu to Test cricket nor did anyone expect an international retirement in 2020.

Speaking to ABP News during the rain delay, Kapil felt that there was no point discussing retirement talks about Dhoni and admitted that fans should rather be thankful for his services for 15 long years in IPL. He pointed out that even if Dhoni says goodbye at the end of the final against Gujarat Titans, world cricket should hail the fact that he left the sport on an impressive note.

“He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years. Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket," he said.

Whether Dhoni does make the announcement or not, fans still have to wait for another night to know as the IPL 2023 final has been pushed to Reserve Day (Monday).

