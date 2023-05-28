'IPL 2023 final fixed?': Viral 'Runner up CSK' image at Narendra Modi stadium before GT match creates internet furore

IPL 2023 has come full circle. Two months back, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had kickstarted the blockbuster season against defending champions Gujarat Titans. On Sunday, the two teams will be up against each other at the same venue in final match of the season with the prestigious IPL trophy up for grabs. Chennai will be aiming for a record-equalling fifth title in what is their 10th appearance in a final while Gujarat will be hoping to pull off a CSK by becoming the second team to successfully defend the title. MS Dhoni; Hardik Pandya

Ahead of the start of the final in Ahmedabad, an image from the venue created a furore on social media with many claiming IPL 2023 final to be fixed. It was an image of the giantscreen with the words written “Runner up Chennai Super Kings” written on it.

The image instantly went viral all over social media leaving CSK fans concerned and avid followers of Gujarat Titans delighted. Here are some if the reactions…

Well, what it might be was probably a screen testing before the big final and hence probably a similar might have been run for Gujarat Titans team as well.

This will be the third time Chennai will be facing Gujarat this season. In the first game, in Ahmedabad, GT had made a winning start to their title-defence campaign before CSK avenged the defeat when they hosted Gujarat at the Chepauk in Qualifier 1 tie to become the first team to make the final this season. Hardik Pandya's side then had to take the long road to make the final, and they did it in style with a 62-run win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Qualifier 2 on Friday. GT have won five of their their eight games at the venue this season but the last time they were defeated was by Delhi Capitals on May 2. They have since won three games in a row.

For Chennai, they have scripted a stunning turnaround in 2023 after finishing ninth in the table last year where Dhoni had given up his captaincy at the start of the season only to claim it back from Ravindra Jadeja in the second half.

