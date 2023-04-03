'He came to me saying I can't breathe': Sehwag narrates India player's medical scare before 2011 World Cup final

Team India members from the 2011 World Cup-winning batch celebrated the 12th anniversary on Sunday (April 2). Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and S Sreesanth came together for a special episode dedicated to commemorate India's historic triumph, a video of which is also available on Star Sports YouTube channel.

Team India stars celebrate their World Cup triumph in 2011(PTI/File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the players can be seen recalling stories from the tournament when Sehwag jokingly said that he and Harbhajan made no contribution. The exchange among the four continued as Sehwag remembered another episode while poking fun at Sreesanth. He remembered how the Kerala pacer had left the field after delivering just 2-3 overs, before Sreesanth clarified what actually had happened.

Also Read: Hesson shares huge injury update on Topley after RCB's win over MI in IPL 2023

Sehwag: “Harbhajan and I only did fielding. We didn't contribute with anything else.”

Harbhajan: “I picked a wicket.”

Sehwag: “I had picked a catch off Zaheer Khan's ball. Had no contribution beyond this.”

He then added pointing at Sreesanth, who was sitting beside him: “You didn't even bowl half your quota. You were complaining 'I'm not being able to breathe' just after bowling 2 to 3 overs and went out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sreesanth said it was due to a heatstroke because of the intense workout he had done earlier in the day. “I did get a heatstroke, because I went to the gym earlier that morning as I felt I won't get a chance in the playing XI. Harbhajan told me to stay ready but he was doing this since quarterfinals, so I felt how can I make the cut straight into the finals. But Jai Mata Di I got a chance,” said Sreesanth.

As the show continued the conversation once again revolved back to the incident as Sehwag said: “We got him back on the field after saying if you don't bowl now then please don't play cricket ever in the future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Faf du Plessis kicks-off party as RCB players revel in dressing room after demolishing Mumbai Indians

Sreesanth then recalled batting legend Sachin Tendulkar coming to him and passing a message from then skipper MS Dhoni. "When I was inside the dressing room, Sachin came during the drinks break. He said ‘Sree chupchap andar aaja aur bowl daal. Mahi bula raha hain’. (Dhoni has asked you to return so come back and bowl without saying anything) and I went," he said.

Sreesanth eventually ended up bowling eight overs in the match, in which he conceded 52 runs and failed to pick a single wicket. In fact the Kerala speedster made just two appearances, including the finals, at the showpiece event and failed to pick a single wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON