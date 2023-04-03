'Unfortunately his knee...': Hesson shares huge injury update on Topley after RCB's win over MI in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were dealt another injury blow as pacer Reece Topley injured his shoulder during his side's recently concluded encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Kickstarting the new season with a sensational win over the record-time winners, Virat Kohli-starrer RCB hammered Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in their IPL 2023 opener at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Reece Topley reacts after bowling a delivery (AP)

Topley, who joined RCB for INR 1.90 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, dislocated his right shoulder while fielding for Faf du Plessis and Co. in their campaign opener against Mumbai Indians. Sharing an update on Topley's injury status, head coach Mike Hesson revealed RCB are waiting for the initial reports of the England pacer. “Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in,” Hesson told RCB’s YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: 'I was surprised he didn't get more opportunities in Team India...': Sehwag's daring 'Dhoni' prediction for Gaikwad

“He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. (But) if not then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully he is alright,” he added. Topley suffered a shoulder injury during the 8th over of the Mumbai innings. The England pacer only bowled 2 overs and leaked 14 runs against MI. Topley bagged the crucial wicket of Cameron Green during the high-voltage clash between Bangalore and Mumbai at Bengaluru.

Topley has played 22 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 22 T20Is for England. The England pacer had earlier missed the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with an ankle injury. RCB are already without pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is expected to miss the first seven matches at the IPL 2023. RCB batter Rajat Patidar is also nursing a heel injury and the seasoned campaigner might miss the first half of the IPL 2023 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 9 of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON