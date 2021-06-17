'He can take the game away from opposition': Southee's high praise for India batsman ahead of WTC final

In Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, India possess one of the strongest batting line-ups in modern-day cricket, and New Zealand are aware of it, said fast bowler Tim Southee ahead of the World Test Championship final beginning on Friday in Southampton.

Southee, who was rested from the second Test against England after picking up a six-wicket haul in the first Test match at Lord’s, reserved high praise for India opener Rohit, whom he termed as the most watchable one in the Indian unit.

"Rohit is a tremendous player in all three formats. He's personally a guy I like watching bat. He can take the game away from the opposition. But I know as a bowling group that it's a dangerous batting line-up throughout. For he’s only one of many, many very good batters in this line-up and we know we're going to have to be on top of our game,” Southee said in a virtual press conference.

Southee said New Zealand will be viewing footage of not just the experienced batsmen but also of the youngsters like the flamboyant Pant and the talented Shubman Gill.

"It's an exciting batting line-up, a mix of experienced guys and a couple of young guys who are coming to play with that freedom and the excitement that they have. Nowadays, there's plenty of footage out. So, we will discuss footage and then come up with plans which will hopefully work," he said.

New Zealand are the only team to beat India in the WTC but Southee said that shouldn’t be taken into consideration for the final.

"As a player, you want to test yourself against the best and Virat is one of the best players going around, he is one of the modern-day greats. There are many dangerous players in this Indian team. We need to be on the top of our game. It is a one-off Test match and this is the final, we will be playing at a neutral venue. I do not think you can read too much into the last series we played against India,” the NZ fat bowler pointed out.