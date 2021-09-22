'He didn't do anything special to cement his place in the team': Sehwag names player Iyer is likely to replace in DC XI

The return of Shreyas Iyer promises to be a huge boost for Delhi Capitals, who are already second in the IPL 2021 points table and former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels that the former DC captain's comeback comes at the right time for last year's runner-up. However, Iyer's return to fitness and his availability will make things slightly tricky for captain Rishabh Pant as to who will make way for him.

While many believe that the axe is likely to fall on Steve Smith, Sehwag reckons Ajinkya Rahane, who played only two matches for DC in the first half of the IPL, will be the one to make way. Rahane got limited opportunities in the India-leg, but he scored only 8 runs, and even in the previous season, the batman could not make a mark, tallying 113 runs from nine games in IPL 2021. That Rahane could not deliver in the chances received makes it easier for Iyer to return to the XI, adds Sehwag.

"No doubt they have a strong team. I feel that when Shreyas Iyer wasn't around, Ajinkya Rahane played a few matches but he didn't do anything special to cement his place in the team. It is definitely a boost for Delhi and their combination, especially the bowling is strong. With Iyer coming on board, their batting promises to strengthen itself as well," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

A shoulder injury sustained during the India vs England limited over series in March this year ruled Iyer out of the first-half of the IPL 2021, with Pant taking over the captaincy. While Iyer led DC to the IPL final last year, the franchise did not fare badly under Pant either, winning six games out of eight. With Iyer fit, Sehwag feels DC won't only strengthen their batting but will also be able to figure out a combination that works for them.

"When an Indian player returns and performs, it makes it easier for the captain to knuckle down on a settled combination for the unit. There is no better thing than the fact that someone who has been the captain of Delhi Capitals, he comes back and plays," added Sehwag.