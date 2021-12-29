e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘He didn’t look at enough replays to see all evidence’: Tim Paine tees off at DRS after contentious dismissal

‘He didn’t look at enough replays to see all evidence’: Tim Paine tees off at DRS after contentious dismissal

Paine was caught behind for one off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja, with the third umpire Paul Wilson judging he had edged the ball on faint evidence provided by the “Snicko” technology.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MELBOURNE
Australia's Tim Paine walks from the field after he was given out caught behind during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia's Tim Paine walks from the field after he was given out caught behind during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)
         

Australia captain Tim Paine was left frustrated with the Decision Review System (DRS) during their second test defeat to India in Melbourne, saying his contentious day three dismissal was wrong and might have cost his team the match.

Paine was caught behind for one off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja, with the third umpire Paul Wilson judging he had edged the ball on faint evidence provided by the “Snicko” technology.

The wicket left Australia 99 for six and they were eventually bowled out for 200 by lunch on day four on Tuesday.

India then easily chased down 70 for victory after the lunch interval.

With India number three Cheteshwar Pujara reprieved on review in virtually identical circumstances on day two, the Australian skipper complained about what he thought was double standards.

“I thought we had a pretty similar example in the first innings with Pujara on ... day two which set some precedents. And then you could see the change,” he told reporters, maintaining that he had never hit the ball.

“Extremely frustrating, no doubt about that. Crucial part of the game. I felt like I’ve been playing pretty well the start of this series.

“And I thought if I could get in a partnership with (Cameron) Green (and) add another 50, 100, 120 runs together then the whole game changes. To have it finish like that was extremely disappointing.”

Paine said he had already sought clarification from match officials but had not been satisfied by their response.

“I’ve spoken to them, it wasn’t very productive,” he said.

“My concern yesterday was not with the technology, it was with the precedents set with Pujara and the fact the (Paine) decision was made too quickly.

“He (Wilson) didn’t look at enough replays to see all evidence. There was probably a gap between bat and ball.

“It was just lots of things that didn’t marry up for me.”

Paine had no complaints about a line-ball runout decision that went his way in Australia’s first innings, however.

Scrambling for a single with all-rounder Green, Paine survived a lengthy review despite no clear evidence that his bat had crossed the line before the bails were whipped off.

The decision was decried by Indian fans, and former Australia spinner and TV commentator Shane Warne was among those who took to on social media saying Paine should have been out.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In