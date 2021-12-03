'He didn't seek my counsel. I imposed myself on him': Gavaskar reveals having a word with Mayank Agarwal before 2nd Test

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has revealed that he got into Mayank Agarwal’s ears during the first India vs New Zealand Test in Kanpur and offered him some advice. Clearly, it seemed to have worked well as the India opener on Friday slammed his 4th Test century to lead the home team’s batting on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agarwal finished the day unbeaten on 120 but prior to this knock, the 30-year-old batter from Karnataka had gone two years without a century – his last ton coming in November of 2019 when he scored 243 against Bangladesh in Indore.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal, with 4th Test ton, follows Sehwag and Dhawan to end India's long wait against New Zealand

Ever since, Agarwal, despite getting starts, wasn’t able to convert them into big scores, that is before today. While commentating on Day of the Mumbai Test, when former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta asked Gavaskar what he told Agarwal in Kanpur after spotting them having a conversation, the legendary India captain simply said he cared for Indian cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Let me clarify. He didn't seek my counsel, I imposed myself on him. Look, I care for Indian cricket. He was walking past me and was staying in the same hotel, so I told him maybe you should try something. I don't know whether he is trying it. It looks like he is. But look, at the end of the day, it's about how strong you are mentally and he has shown he is very strong mentally," Gavaskar said on air.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

Gavaskar went on, praising Agarwal for the patience he showed in the beginning of the innings and later shifting gears when spinner Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel came on. Agarwal took 118 balls to reach his fifty, but only another 71 to get to his hundred through a beautiful cover drive off Daryl Mitchell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The discipline he has shown at the beginning of a five-day game - not everybody can be a Virender Sehwag, who can get away to a flying start – but at the start of the innings, the discipline around the off-stump is so important. Not looking to play across the line and then get out LBW to an incoming delivery. So that is what he has shown. He played straight and later on when the spinners came in, he took calculated risks going inside out. Brilliantly executed shots," added Gavaskar.