IND vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal, with 4th Test ton, follows Sehwag and Dhawan to end India's long wait against New Zealand

Mayank Agarwal answered his detractors with a splendid century against New Zealand on Friday. On Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, Agarwal peeled off the fourth century of his Test and international career to lead India’s batting at the Wankhede Stadium.

This is not only Agarwal's first Test century since November of 2019, when the batter pummelled the second double-century of his career – 243 against Bangladesh – but also the first by an India opener against New Zealand in Tests in seven years.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

The last opening batter to score a century against New Zealand in Tests was Shikhar Dhawan, hitting 115 at Auckland in 2014, so this marks the first occasion in almost 8 years than an India opening batter has scored a hundred against the Kiwis. Agarwal’s feat also makes him the first India opener in 11 years to score a hundred against New Zealand at home. The last to do it was Virender Sehwag, when he cracked 173 at Ahmedabad in 2011.

Agarwal was on the money from ball 1. Along with Shubman Gill, he provided India a solid start as the pair put on 80 runs for the opening wicket. Both batters scored at a decent pace, almost matching each other for runs. Agarwal was slightly slower of the two, but the 30-year-old stamped his authority over the next few hours.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: 'Common sense not so common. Feel for Virat' - Ex-India cricketers react to Kohli's controversial dismissal

Agarwal was unbeaten on 120 as India reached 221 for 4 at stumps. Despite Shubman Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) departing in quick succession – in a span of one run – Agarwal did not hold back. He went on to forge two more fifty partnerships – with Shreyas Iyer and then Wriddhiman Saha. He reached his half-century off 118 balls, in the last over before tea, but really upped the ante in the final session of the day.

It took Agarwal just another 77 balls to go from 50 to 100, as he creamed a cover drive off Daryll Mitchell. Off came the helmet and Agarwal celebrated in joy, getting cheered on by the Indian dressing room.