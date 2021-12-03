IND vs NZ: 'Common sense not so common. Feel for Virat' - Ex-India cricketers react to Kohli's controversial dismissal

Virat Kohli's dismissal for a duck on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur drew mixed reactions. While some felt that the decision was incorrect and criticised on-field umpires Nitin Menon, Anil Choudhary and third umpire Virender Sharma for making a 'poor' call, there were those who felt that the India captain in fact was out.

Kohli was out for a four-ball duck, his fourth this year, but not before there was drama surrounding it. Kohli thought there was bat and immediately reviewing Chaudhary’s original dismissal of out. However, the replay put the decision in a fix as it showed the ball hitting the bat and pad almost at the same time. Since there was no 'conclusive evidence' in the replay, as Virender Sharma reiterated several time on air, he could not overturn the on-field umpire's call.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

Weighing in on the dismissal, former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Parthiv Patel and RP Singh came out in favour of Kohli, not agreeing with the decision that ended his stay at the crease for zero. Jaffer criticised the decision openly, saying that although there was no conclusive evidence, common sense should have prevailed.

"That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli," Jaffer tweeted.

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel credited New Zealand for turning things around as they restricted India from 80/0 to 81/3, but pointed out that the Kiwis reaped the reward of Kohli's wicket. "#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from 'VIRAT' LBW verdict," tweeted Parthiv.

#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

Former left-arm quick RP Singh, called it a bad decision, calling it a huge blow for India, who already are dealing with injuries to Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma. "Yes, bad decision is part of the game but this one against #Kohli is a Virat blow for Team India. #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter," tweeted Singh.

Yes, bad decision is part of the game but this one against #Kohli is a Virat blow for Team India. #ViratKohli #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/horCCS3L0H — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 3, 2021

From 80/0, India slipped to 81 for 3 with Ajaz Patel claiming all those wickets, including those of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks.