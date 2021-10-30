'He doesn’t go to NCA, treats to MI staff; so nobody knows': Ex-India player slams management for backing unfit Hardik

Former national selector Sarandeep Singh has come down hard on the selection committee and the Team India management for their continuous support to Hardik Pandya during their T20 World Cup campaign.

Baroda all-rounder Pandya has been making the headline off late due to his inability to bowl in the showpiece event. After not having bowled a single ball across the last two IPL editions, the right-arm medium pacer did not bowl in India's warm-up games and the first Super 12 clash with Pakistan.

Moreover, he was taken to the hospital for scans after being hit on the shoulder while batting in Dubai. Keeping all the developments in mind, former India cricketer Singh has lashed out on the selection committee and the team management for keeping his fitness update in the dark and selecting him over several other players.

"Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues are being talked about for a while now, but why don’t you ask the selection committee about this? We used to answer all questions during our tenure – if someone was unfit or anything – everything used to be open. But why isn’t it the same anymore? Chetan Sharma addressed the media just once, and he spoke something strange and walked away.

"When the chairman of the selection committee said he’s fully fit and he will bowl in the World Cup, so the chairman needs to be questioned now where is the fitness . He needs to say something – he is injured, he is not able to bowl, something. It’s unfair on Hardik as well, a quality player is stuck in controversy for no fault of his. If injury is there, it’s okay, can’t do much about it," Sarandeep Singh emphasized," Said Singh in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Singh, who played 3 Tests and 5 ODIs, then added that Pandya doesn't train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and that is why, his fitness status remains unknown.

"Hardik definitely wants to bowl, but since he isn’t means his injury is a big one. He doesn’t go to the NCA, he treats himself to the Mumbai Indians staff. So nobody really knows and nobody is saying anything. The reason why Rohit Sharma is not able to say anything in press conferences is because even Rohit doesn’t really know," opined Singh.