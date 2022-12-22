Home / Cricket / 'He doesn't know how to lead. Does he even deserve captaincy?: Pakistan veteran launches scathing attack on Babar Azam

cricket
Published on Dec 22, 2022 12:55 PM IST

The former Pakistan cricketer launched a brutal attack on Babar Azam after the side's 0-3 clean sweep loss against England.

ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan are facing severe criticism for their 0-3 clean sweep defeat to England in the home Test series earlier this week. In the final Test of the series in Karachi, the side faced an 8-wicket defeat, leading to growing criticism of Babar Azam's captaincy – particularly in the longest format. This is Pakistan's second series defeat in home Tests; earlier this year, Australia had beaten the side 1-0 in a three-match series as well.

While former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had come in support of Babar on Wednesday, another former cricketer – Sikander Bakht – has severely criticised the 28-year-old Pakistan star's leadership skills.

“Our captain doesn't know how to lead the side. He selects the team, I noted in this Test that he picked Salman Agha as a batsman, whereas he is actually an all-rounder. Stokes used Joe Root as a part-time bowler in this series, and our captain simply forgets everything,” Bakht said on GEO Super.

"He didn't give Iftikhar an over in three successive games at a time, and then suddenly gives him all four overs in an important match.

“This is a very big issue. We have to seriously look at whether Babar even deserves captaincy or not. Rizwan is also an issue for us. And our issues are only increasing,” the former Pakistan cricketer further added.

The Pakistan cricket seems to be undergoing an administrative change as well, as AP have reported that Pakistan government has removed Ramiz Raja as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and reappointed Najam Sethi as the head of a new 14-member interim management committee. The government has also repealed the constitution of the PCB and restored it to the 2014 position, aiming to bring back regional departments into the fold of domestic cricket.

Sethi said in a tweet that thousands of cricketers will be employed again and “the famine in cricket will come to an end.”

