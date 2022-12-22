I was like 'get me out of here': Ireland star reveals why he left Chennai Super Kings 'after two weeks' in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings endured an inconsistent outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League, as they finished a disappointing ninth in the table. Ahead of the start of the edition, the side's legendary wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja; however, Dhoni took over the reins after Jadeja left the role mid-way through the season. However, it seems that was not the only controversial moment from CSK's season, after all.

Ireland's 23-year-old star Josh Little has now revealed that he had left the franchise only two weeks after joining them, seemingly because they were using him as a “net bowler” whose services were required when the main bowlers were “tired.”

Talking to Cricbuzz, Little said that he might have been “naive” at the time but said that CSK might “never have him back.”

"I was told it was something it wasn't," he said. "I was told before I went that I'm a net bowler and if someone gets injured then there's a chance I play. But I couldn't bowl when I wanted, I'd get two overs [in training] and think, 'Two overs, I'm halfway across the world here!' Maybe I was naive because I played in the Lankan Premier League and T10, I had a good year behind me.

"I'm an international cricketer, it didn't seem right. The other guys were keen to get involved because they never had that sort of exposure. When I found out I was a net bowler that was required to bowl at someone when the slingers were tired, I was like 'get me out of here' - which is probably why they'll never have me back because I left after two weeks," Little stated.

The Irish youngster, however, is a part of the Indian Premier League auction, scheduled to take place on December 23. Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina has also vouched for Little to be one of the favourites for the auction; Little has taken 62 wickets in 53 T20Is so far, and has played in the Lankan Premier League for Dambulla Giants. He was also a part of the The Hundred, where Little represented Manchester Originals.

