‘He has a lot of ability’: Harbhajan backs 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman to make a comeback

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:07 IST

The wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was viewed as the ideal replacement for Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the former India captain started showing signs of slowing down. Pant was not only a skilled keeper, but also was a heavy-hitting batsman like Dhoni and was seen as someone who could replace him down the batting-order.

But things have turned sour for the Delhi keeper over the past couple of years. The performance has dipped the left-handed batsman has seen himself being dropped from the limited-overs squad.

Pant also had an insipid IPL in the UAE where he scored 343 runs in 14 games at an average of 31.18 and a strike rate of 113.35. He only scored a solitary fifty in the final against Mumbai Indians but it was not enough to win DC their first IPL title.

But despite the setback, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Pant is a young keeper and has the ability to make a comeback.

“Rishabh Pant has not been able to live up to the performance that was expected from him. But he is young, and we know that he has a lot of ability, and can do well in the future,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

“Even in the recently concluded IPL 2020, he did not have a very successful run. He did not score a lot for Delhi Capitals, but we know that he is a quality player, and if he wants to make a comeback to all the three formats of the game, then he will have to score runs and show his ability,” he added.

“I believe that he will be able to do that in the near future,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Pant, though, was included in India’s Test squad but it will be interesting to see how the injury situation of Wriddhiman Saha develops over the coming weeks and the left-hander, who had a breakout season in 2018-19 in Australia, gets a chance to play a Test match in Australia this time around.