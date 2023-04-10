'He has a lot of potential but...': MS Dhoni's blunt verdict on CSK bowler after 'play under new captain' threat

After losing in the IPL 2023 season opener vs Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings have found their winning formula and have been in unbeaten run, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs and then sealing a seven-wicket victory vs Mumbai Indians. Against Lucknow, Chennai set a target of 218 runs, courtesy of some fine batting from Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47). While defending their target, the MS Dhoni-led side restricted LSG to 205/7 in 20 overs, with Moeen Ali taking a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni appeals for a DRS during their match against Mumbai Indians. (Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

Despite the win, Dhoni was left angry with his side's bowling display, who conceded 18 extras in total. Three of them were no-balls, while 13 came off wides, and the remaining were leg byes. Deshpande, who was his side's Impact Player, conceded seven extras in his four overs. With LSG requiring 28 runs in the final over, Deshpande started off with a wide, and then a no-ball.

Speaking after the match, Dhoni stated, “They'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off.”

Understanding Dhoni's criticism, Deshpande bounced back with a better display in the next match, which stunned cricket fans and critics. Chasing a target of 158 runs, CSK reached 159/3 in 18.1 overs. Ajinkya Rahane was in hot form and smacked 61 runs off 27 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad clobbered an unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 36 deliveries.

Initially MI posted 157/8 in 20 overs. MI had a strong start to their innings, with openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dominating. CSK found their first breakthrough through Deshpande, who removed Rohit in the fourth over with a peach of a delivery. After Rohit's dismissal, MI's batting order collapsed subsequently and the 27-year-old also dismissed Tim David. Bowling three overs, Deshpande took two wickets and leaked 31 runs and was expensive, but his dismissal of Rohit and David proved to be crucial.

After the match, Dhoni had shared his verdict on Deshpande's IPL 2023 performance and had some special advice too. “We believe in him... He has had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but can improve being consistent.”

After his performance vs MI, Deshpande is also his side's highest wicket-taker with five dismissals in three matches, but will need to improve his economy which is expensive and stands at 12.29. CSK face Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter on Wednesday in Match 17, and will be aiming to stretch their winning run.

