'KL Rahul will aim to play big innings but...': Ravi Shastri's 'take chances' remark for LSG captain before RCB tie

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is convinced that superstar batter KL Rahul will hope to play a match-winning knock against Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. Former India vice-captain Rahul is gearing up for his homecoming as the star batter will play his first match of the IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday.

Returning to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in four seasons, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper will aim to record his first win as an opposition player. After registering a win over former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rahul's LSG side will meet hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore in match No.15 of the cash-rich league.

Even though South African opener Quinton de Kock is available for selection, it is likely that skipper Rahul and in-form Kyle Mayers will open the innings for the visitors against RCB. Opener Mayers showcased a rare batting failure in his previous outing while Rahul played a crucial knock of 35 off 31 balls to help LSG upstage SRH at home.

Talking about Rahul's form in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, former Indian head coach Shastri opined that the LSG skipper can fancy his chances against the bowling attack of the Bangalore-based franchise. "I think he (KL Rahul) will aim to play a big innings but with a rapid approach. With the presence of Kyle Mayers, Stoinis and de Kock yet to come, LSG have a powerful batting line-up. So KL Rahul can take chances (for the big hits at the start)," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo ahead of the IPL 2023 match.

The former Indian all-rounder also showered praise on West Indies opener Mayers, who has become somewhat undroppable in the LSG batting lineup. "I have enjoyed watching him bat. He is a destructive player and if he gets good batting conditions then he can set the game in 5-6 overs. He can create a platform for his side for a big total," Shastri added.

