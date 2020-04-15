‘He has achieved so much in the game’: Sam Curran, CSK’s new recruit, on favourite player

cricket

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:52 IST

England all-rounder Sam Curran was the latest recruit for Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL auctions this season. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has been forced to postpone the season indefinitely. Curran, however, reveals that he was looking forward to playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in the season ahead.

“I am obviously very gutted to see what’s going on at the moment. We would have probably been together at the moment in Chennai but obviously there are a lot more more important things going on. I am very excited to be playing alongside the captain, MS Dhoni. That’s going to be really like an incredible experience for me,” Sam Curran said during an Instagram Live with Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ: ‘Was scared to bowl him doosra’ - Saqlain Mushtaq recalls dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in 1999 Chennai Test

“They have a great coach in Stephen Fleming. And there are huge Indian superstars there as well. Just to be able to pick their brains I have actually heard from Sam Billings. He was there for the last couple of years,” he further added.

Sam Curran said that it was difficult to go past Dhoni as far as the best player in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

“There are a lot of extremely talented players but I think it’s hard to go past MS Dhoni. Dhoni is obviously a legend of international cricket. He has achieved so much in the game. I am really hoping the IPL does go ahead and I can pick his brains and play alongside him. I have heard he is a great captain. I am just excited to be part of the franchise,” Curran said.

“I was invited to the WhatsApp group (CSK). That was a good day. Everyone said welcome and things like that, obviously that was very special. There has been loads of information about the virus and all that kind of stuff,” the young all-rounder said.