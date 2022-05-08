'He has got his form back. He would be a firm favourite': Pollock picks between Chahal, Chahar for India's T20 WC squad

An impressive first half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Rahul Chahar pip a struggling Yuzvendra Chahal for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Chahal's form had dipped immensely and even before he could prove his worth, with his show in the UAE leg of the tournament, the leggie was dropped from the Indian team. But has the competition tilted in favour of the Rajasthan Royals bowler this year? Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock has his say on the debate. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

In 10 games this season, Chahal has picked 19 wickets, the most by any bowler, at 15.32 and a strike rate of 12.6. The tally also includes a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul. Chahar, who now plays for Punjab Kings, picked 12 wickets in 10 matches at 22.08 and strike rate of 17.5.

Comparing the two and hailing an improved Chahal, Pollock, in conversation with Cricbuzz, picked the Rajasthan Royals bowler as a ‘firm favourite’ for the World Cup, which will be played later in October this year in Australia.

“There is no doubt Yuzi has got his form back. He’s really starting to look the part again. You can see that little bounce in his step. He’s got the deliveries coming out nicely. I would think he would be a firm favorite now to go to the T20 World Cup.

“I just like to see him back. He’s just such a nice character. Spent a bit of time with him at Mumbai. He’s so much fun. When things are going well on the field, it’s such a nice package to have him in the team environment," he said.

Chahal on Saturday picked 3 for 28 against Punjab Kings, which made him the second bowler in IPL history to amass 20 wickets in a season four times after Lasith Malinga, who is presently the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals.

“In all honesty, Chahal wasn’t anywhere near the right form when it came to the last World Cup. He was out of form, he was bowling flat deliveries. He wasn’t confident to give it air. He had lost his mojo. That happens to you as individuals," Pollack added.

