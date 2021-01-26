'He has respect of dressing room': Isa Guha names player who can replace Tim Paine as Australia captain

Cricket is a fickle friend and things change every moment. There was a time when Australia captain Tim Paine was seen as the one to bring a new era in the sport in the country after he helped Australia retain Ashes in England. But now after a series loss against India, Paine's future as Test captain has come under question and cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha named the player who could replace him in the future.

Speaking on the Fox Cricket podcast, Guha said that wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey could be the player to replace Paine as he has a good reputation in the dressing room.

“I like his chances whether it’s (maybe) after The Ashes. The question is whether he’s going to be too old, I personally don’t think so," Guha said.

“I think he’s someone that has the respect of the dressing room, one of the nicest blokes in cricket, seems gentle and kind on the exterior but underneath that there’s definitely a determination and competitiveness that’s really suited to being and Australian cricketer and being an Australian captain as well," she added.

“Brad Haddin reckons he’s the next best keeper, he’s got the ability to score runs and the all-round game to be able to play on the subcontinent on fast pitches that do a bit and he’s got a cool, calm head and the respect of the dressing room,” she further said.

Guha further pointed out some of the errors that were made by Paine as captain during the series.

“You look back to India’s first innings at the Gabba, (Cheteshwar) Pujara and (Ajinkya) Rahane barely had a short ball bowled to them until they were in,” she said.

“That’s where Tim Paine as a captain has to go to the bowler and say ‘Look I want you to intimidate these guys, they’re playing their first Test match’.

“In terms of captaincy it is such a fascinating watch. Has Tim Paine got the control of the bowlers and the dressing room? I think he’s definitely got that respect but how you manage the bowlers is so key to a tight series,” Guha said.

