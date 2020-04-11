‘He has taken over from Ashwin’: Former Australian cricketer names best off-spinner in world

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:19 IST

Former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg has been quite active on social media amid the ongoing lockdown due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The former left-arm bowler has been having Twitter Q&A session for cricket lovers. One such fan asked him a question which has become a topic of debate among fans all over the world - who is the better off-spinner between Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin.

While Ashwin’s record in international cricket showcases he is a prolific performer, Hogg said that Lyon has gone past the Indian bowler in recent years to become the best off-spinner in the world.

“I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime,” Hogg tweeted.

Probably Hogg drew his conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn’t had great overseas success as compared to Lyon, who has got wickets in all conditions.

Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

