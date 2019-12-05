‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak makes big Virat Kohli claim

cricket

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak feels current India skipper Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he cannot be put in the same category as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Razzak stated there is a dearth of world-class players in modern-day cricket and there is no strength in depth for teams across the world. He explained that while Kohli is a ‘good player’, he belongs to a different category than Tendulkar’s.

“If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was,” Razzak said in a video interview to Cricket Pakistan. “There were world class players at that time. Now there are no longer world class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now.”



“If Virat Kohli scores, he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a different category,” the former all-rounder added.

In the same interview, Razzak also spoke about current number one ODI bowler in the world Jasprit Bumrah. Calling the India pacer a ‘baby bowler’, Razzak claimed he would have easily dominated Bumrah.

“I have played world class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” Razzaq said.

“Bumrah is doing good as per the current lot of players and he has improved a lot. He has an awkward action, and he runs awkwardly, but his ball release is tremendous. It falls on the seam. Hence, he is effective,” he added.