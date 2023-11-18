'He is a rockstar...Just look at the IPL...': Swann points out India's 'X-factor player' for World Cup final against AUS

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is finally coming to a wrap, with India taking on Australia in the final, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Fans are currently flocking to Ahmedabad, where hotel prices and airline rates have shot up as the match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Graeme Swann pointed out India's 'X-factor' player.(Getty)

Hosts India defeated New Zealand in their semi-final, winning by 70 runs. The win saw them keep their unbeaten run intact, and they are the only side to have won all their matches in this tournament. Meanwhile, they also got revenge against a side, who beat them in the 2019 semi-finals.

On the other hand, Australia began their campaign with two defeats. But since then they have remained unbeaten and defeated South Africa by three wickets in their semi-final clash. This is the second time both India and Australia are facing each other in the ODI World Cup final. They faced earlier in the 2003 final, where a Ricky Ponting-led Australia clinched victory.

Speaking on CNN News 18, England legend Graeme Swann pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja could be India's 'X-factor player' in the final, and that his batting skills could also come in handy. "I am always going to look for the X-factor player, the rockstar, and that has to be (Ravindra) Jadeja. He has had a fairly quiet backend to this World Cup, mostly because the batting order hasn't really given him anything to do," he said.

Swann also hailed Jadeja's finishing skills, pointing out his role in CSK's IPL 2023 triumph. "I always look for big-time players, players when the pressure is on in the heat of the battle, times when even the world's best fail, Jadeja absolutely lives for those occasions. Just look at the IPL last year; wins the whole IPL off the last two balls, a six and a four," he added.

In this campaign, Jadeja is India's third highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps, and is also eighth in overall chart. His batting skills hasn't really been required due to the sensational form of India's top order and middle order batters above him, but everyone knows about his shot selection and finishing skills.

