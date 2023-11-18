Like Mumbai, India changing Ahmedabad pitch for World Cup final? ‘Stay out of it,’ says legendary Australia captain

India and Australia taking on each other in a World Cup final for the first time on Indian soil... How can the pitch not be in focus? Especially after the noise created before India's semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai. There were reports that local association curators changed the pitch barely a day and a half before the semi-final; a used pitch was picked to assist the Indian spinners. Although ICC agreed that the pitch was changed, it also confirmed that it was done only after getting the necessary approvals from the ICC pitch consultant and that it was nothing unusual in a long tournament like the World Cup. Besides, rules do not mention a fresh pitch being mandatory for ICC knockout matches. India's captain Rohit Sharma checks the pitch during a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

The venue may have changed from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final the situation is likely to be similar. Mainly because of the sameness of the type of soil - red or black - used in the two venues but also, partly because there is a possibility of another 'pitch change' like the semi-final.

The curators have kept two strips ready for the showdown clash between India and Australia. And none of them are in the centre. The surface that is likely to be used for the final is towards the right of the ground. But the curators were seen working on another surface just to its left. Rolling was going on properly on both the surfaces after covers were peeled off them.

Moments later, India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid were seen inspecting one of the two pitches. It was difficult to say which one but they were pretty sure about the surface. Rohit went down on his knees and pressed the surface with his thumb multiple times - perhaps to check the firmness. Dravid too had his own ways of inspecting the pitch. He, of course, has been India's biggest pitch inspector throughout this World Cup, travelling to venues well in advance to get an idea about the 22 yards on offer.

Whatever surface is used, it is likely to be a slowish one. This, however, doesn't mean that run-scoring will be difficult. But, expect some spongy bounce, if at all. There was a sprinkling of grass on the surface Rohit and Dravid were inspecting but that is likely to be shaved off on Saturday.

The nature of the pitch and the number of left-handers in Australia's XI have naturally brought Ashwin's selection into the equation. He was one of the very few Indian cricketers present for the optional nets session. The veteran office spent a lot of time discussing tactics with spin-bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja.

India have played with an unchanged XI ever since Hardik Pandya suffered an ankle injury in the league match against Bangladesh. They brought in Suryakumar Yadav at No.6, dropped Shardul Thakur and replaced him with Mohammed Shami, a move that has reaped heavy rewards as Shami has picked up 23 wickets in 6 matches.

Chances of India fielding the same XI for the final are high but if the team management wants to pick Ashwin, one would believe, it will have to be in place of Mohammed Siraj, who has blown hot and cold in this tournament.

What is the talk in Australia about the Ahmedabad pitch?

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell almost echoed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's opinion about the pitches on offer. Gavaskar, in a scathing attack on the conspiracy theorists, had said that the pitch was the same for India and New Zealand. It is up to the players to utilise it. Chappell said the curators should be left alone as it is their job to provide a good surface for the final, the players' job is to play well on what has been provided.

"﻿I think the same as I've always thought; that the curator should make the pitch and the players play on it and it should be up to no one else other than the curator, the local curator," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

"I've always said about every pitch — don't worry about World Cups, anything else — the curator makes the pitch and everybody else stays out of it."

