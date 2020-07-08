‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin Tendulkar names the most underrated all-rounder

cricket

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:23 IST

Cricket is set to make its return after a long 116-day period due to the coronavirus lockdowns imposed around the world. West Indies cricket team will take on England in a three-match Test series that starts at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Wednesday. Ben Stokes will lead the home team in the absence of Joe Root against Jason Holder’s Caribbean side.

Before the start of the match, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara discussed about the series during the chat on Master Blaster`s app `100 MB`. During the conversation, Tendulkar named Holder as the most underrated all-rounder in cricket.

READ | England vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar gives his thoughts on Ben Stokes’ captaincy

“Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets,” Tendulkar told Brian Lara during the chat on Master Blaster`s app `100 MB`.

“When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, he is a terrific player to have in your team,” he added.

West Indies' captain Jason Holder. ( AP )

Tendulkar also talked about another all-rounder, Stokes, and his new role as the captain of the team. He maintained that Stokes would be known as one of the leading all-rounders who played for England.

“For Ben Stokes from what he has been through in the recent past to where he is today it is a total transformation and it can happen only to someone who is mentally strong. When I first looked at him a few years ago, I could see his body language it was so positive and vibrant and that energy is infectious.”

“I felt that he was one of those players where in time to come you look back and say Ben stokes, (Andrew) Flintoff, Ian Botham these are the leading all-rounders who played for England. I really rate him highly and his impact on the field is a major one.”