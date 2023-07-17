'He is aggressive, likes to dominate but...': India batting coach reacts to Kohli's 182-ball innings in 1st WI Test

Virat Kohli's 182-ball 76 played a significant role in India reaching a score of 421/5 in the first Test against the West Indies and eventually winning the match by an innings and 141 runs. With the pitch in Dominica offering turn and bounce for the spinners, Kohli ended up holding back on his array of attacking shots, so much so that he scored his first boundary of the innings only off the 81st ball he faced and even after that, he didn't hit another for the next 43 deliveries. Kohli took over 80 balls to his first boundary. (AP)

There were some fans online who were disgruntled by the sedate nature of Kohli's innings, exacerbated by the fact that the former India captain's innings ended with a rather soft dismissal before he reached his century. However, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour is quite happy with how the batting stalwart played in Dominica.

“He [Virat Kohli] is batting very well. As a batting coach, I think cricket is about adaptability. Playing one type of game, he is an aggressive player who likes to dominate, but the better player is one who can change his game. Someone who can play according to the conditions and team requirements is a better player for the team," Rathour told reporters.

“It’s Virat’s biggest quality. He is somebody who can play different formats differently. He can change his game according to the conditions and he has shown that [several times]. On that wicket, it was turning a lot. By the time he came out to bat, there was a huge turn and bounce on offer.

"The way he defended against left-arm spinners was a lesson for many many youngsters on how to play when the ball goes away from you. The way he defended and played his innings was extremely good to watch. With the approach he is batting, he will surely score a 100.”

'Can't judge Gill on one innings'

India's decision to experiment with Shubman Gill at the No.3 position didn't reap too many dividends. Gill, who had earlier excelled as an opener for India in Tests, fell for just six runs to Jomel Warrican. Rathour, however, has said that India will continue to play Gill in the position.

"We can't judge him on basis of one innings. He has a lot of time. He has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move on is needed. He can move the game forward. That is what we need at No. 3 as it can be advantageous," Rathour added.

