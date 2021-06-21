‘Really hope he goes after the bowling’: Hogg names India youngster who is going to be a ‘superstar’ over next 10 years

Rishabh Pant, over the last few months, has become the toast of Indian cricket. His staggering comeback across formats coupled with match-winning knocks has earned him a special reputation for being an impactful player in the team. This is something even former Australia spinner Brad Hogg recognises, who believed Pant is going to be a superstar in the future.

While previewing the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, left-arm spinner Hogg said that Pant is going to become a huge name over the next decade. He asserted that Pant's style will be a treat to watch should he tackle the conditions well in the WTC final in Southampton.

"This is going to be a very interesting couple of months for Rishabh Pant over in English conditions with the Dukes ball moving. I am interested to see how his game plan changes. If it does, is he going to continue playing his attacking game, or is he going to be a bit more defensive? I really hope he goes after the bowling because if he does then it will be a good counteract to swing bowling. He is going to be a superstar over the next ten years," Brad Hogg stated.

Pant has grown at a meteoric rate to cement his place in the team. Only until a few months back, he was heavily criticized for his glovework but ever since India's tour of Australia Down Under, Pant improved massively in both departments. He has replaced India's former Test mainstay wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who lost his place due to uninspiring returns with the bat.

That's not it. He is slowly becoming an abled leader. During the first half of IPL 2021, before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, the southpaw led Delhi Capitals to the top of the table with six wins from eight matches. While captaining the side in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer, he also scored 213 runs in eight games.

Delhi cricketer Pant, who continues to earn rich praise from the cricket fraternity for his recent exploits, however, failed to click with the bat in the first innings of the WTC summit clash as he took 20 balls to get off the mark before being dismissed for four by Kyle Jamieson. India were eventually bowled out for 217 in their first innings.



