'He's new to the job…': Ravi Shastri delivers first assessment of Shubman Gill's GT captaincy during SRH clash

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on young batting sensation Shubman Gill for his leadership attributes in his first season as IPL captain for Gujarat Titans. Shubman replaced Hardik Pandya as Titans' new skipper after the latter made a trade deal to his first franchise Mumbai Indians. The 2022 champions placed a bet on Shubman - the youngest IPL captain of the season and the 24-year-old has been impressive so far with his conduct as the leader of the group. Shubman Gill is leading an IPL franchise for the first time this season.(AFP)

The GT skipper led his troops to a win in the crucial clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The young skipper managed the field placements well and changed his bowlers smartly which didn't allow the star-studded SRH batting line-up to settle.

Shastri was highly impressed with Gill's captaincy and said he had the plans in his mind and didn't waste much time on the field.

"One aspect I want to touch on is Shubman Gill. He was calm. I thought he captained the side very well. He's new to the job, but, you know, he's adjusting extremely well, because he didn't waste time with his placings. He had a plan in his mind from the outset and which was good to see," Shastri said on the mid-innings show of Star Sports.

Meanwhile, the SRH batters who displayed a ferocious batting approach in their first two matches, faltered on a slow track in Ahmedabad. Shastri suggested that Gujarat bowlers executed their plans well as he gave special mention to Mohit Sharma who claimed three wickets for 25 in his four overs.

"I am not surprised, because one thing, when you travel from one city to another, the conditions can differ. As a player, you have got to adapt. This pitch was a lot slower. Once the ball got a little older, it wasn't quite coming onto the bat. Where GT did really well was after the power play. The spinners came into the game picking wickets at regular intervals. Mohit Sharma came back at the back of the innings. He did his job as well. You know, it was a very useful contribution from all the bowlers. The fielding was good," Shastri said.