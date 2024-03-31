'Waiting to see Rishabh Pant play...': Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how DC skipper will be 'truly back'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Rishabh Pant is not looking physically ready when it comes to his ideal batting approach. Pant has made his comeback to competitive cricket with the IPL 2024 but he has yet to make his old impact as the batter for Delhi Capitals. The flamboyant wicketkeeper batter registered scores of 18 and 28 as he managed to clear the ropes only once in the first two matches of the season. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has yet to make an impact as batter this season.(ANI)

Pant returned to the cricket field for competitive cricket after more than 14 months, undergoing an extensive rehabilitation programme at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ongoing season of IPL is extremely crucial for Pant to make a case for himself for a place in the T20 World Cup squad which will be played after the cash-rich league. The mega ICC event will played in the USA and West Indies.

The southpaw is known for his six-hitting prowess which is what Manjrekar is missing this IPL as the southpaw has the ability to hit the ball in the second tier despite losing the balance.

"Having said that, I'm only waiting to see Rishabh Pant play one of those shots. You know we have seen him right he played in England, where he just sort of loses balance and gets into a shape that you know can't understand, never balanced, but the ball has gone in the second tier of the stand," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

The former India cricketer suggested that Pant looks comfortable in the middle when he physically stamped his authority in the middle.

"He's a very physical batter and his batting success has depended on him being physically ready, so when that starts to happen, I think that is when Rishabh Pant is truly back in the game, because at the moment, you can see that the hitting is a little measured, but that is all I'm looking forward to," he added.

DC have lost the first two matches this season and will be desperate to open their account on the points table when they clash against five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.