 'Waiting to see Rishabh Pant play...': Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how DC skipper will be 'truly back' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Waiting to see Rishabh Pant play...': Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how DC skipper will be 'truly back'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is known for his six-hitting prowess which is what Sanjay Manjrekar is missing this IPL.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Rishabh Pant is not looking physically ready when it comes to his ideal batting approach. Pant has made his comeback to competitive cricket with the IPL 2024 but he has yet to make his old impact as the batter for Delhi Capitals. The flamboyant wicketkeeper batter registered scores of 18 and 28 as he managed to clear the ropes only once in the first two matches of the season.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has yet to make an impact as batter this season.(ANI)
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has yet to make an impact as batter this season.(ANI)

Pant returned to the cricket field for competitive cricket after more than 14 months, undergoing an extensive rehabilitation programme at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ongoing season of IPL is extremely crucial for Pant to make a case for himself for a place in the T20 World Cup squad which will be played after the cash-rich league. The mega ICC event will played in the USA and West Indies.

Also Read | CSK batting coach Hussey says MS Dhoni to finally bat in IPL 2024 vs DC, drops audacious 'last-ball' MSD prediction

The southpaw is known for his six-hitting prowess which is what Manjrekar is missing this IPL as the southpaw has the ability to hit the ball in the second tier despite losing the balance.

"Having said that, I'm only waiting to see Rishabh Pant play one of those shots. You know we have seen him right he played in England, where he just sort of loses balance and gets into a shape that you know can't understand, never balanced, but the ball has gone in the second tier of the stand," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

The former India cricketer suggested that Pant looks comfortable in the middle when he physically stamped his authority in the middle.

"He's a very physical batter and his batting success has depended on him being physically ready, so when that starts to happen, I think that is when Rishabh Pant is truly back in the game, because at the moment, you can see that the hitting is a little measured, but that is all I'm looking forward to," he added.

DC have lost the first two matches this season and will be desperate to open their account on the points table when they clash against five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'Waiting to see Rishabh Pant play...': Sanjay Manjrekar reveals how DC skipper will be 'truly back'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On