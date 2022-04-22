'He is on fire. A five-wicket haul is just around the corner': Brett Lee hails India's 'evergreen' pacer in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked-off the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) securing a resounding six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener. The team then endured a tough defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore before securing consecutive wins over Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The team, however, has witnessed a dip and are languishing at the seventh position on the points table with three wins and four defeats.

But what has been remarkable about Kolkata is Umesh Yadav's redemption in white-ball cricket. The 34-year-old picked 10 wickets so far in the campaign and currently leads the chart among KKR bowlers.

Impressed with his show, former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Brett Lee called the Indian "evergreen" and reckoned he will soon claim a fifer as the tournament proceeds.

“This guy is evergreen. We've seen this in this IPL so far, he's bowling with some wonderful control. He's got great swing, shapes the ball both ways and is getting a little bit of nibble of the seam and he always gets the wicket for KKR.”

"2/20 vs CSK, the opening game of the IPL. He got guys like Gaikwad and Devon Conway. 15 dot balls, I always say if a bowler can bowl 12 dot balls or more, you're on song. He backed it up with 2/16 against RCB. Rawat and Virat Kohli caught behind, 14 dot balls once again and then 4/23 against Punjab, Mayank Agarwal, Livingstone, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, 13 dot balls another man of the match. Umesh Yadav is on fire and I reckon there is a fifer just around the corner," said Lee on a video posted on Brett Lee TV.

After enduring a tough seven-run defeat in a high-scoring encounter against Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will look to get things back in order when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Saturday.