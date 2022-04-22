Watch: Sunil Gavaskar's totally unexpected reaction to MS Dhoni's last over Houdini act in MI vs CSK IPL match

There were many amazing reactions from current and former cricketers as well as the fans after MS Dhoni managed to pull off an incredible last-ball victory for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians. But perhaps none were better than former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's. The legendary India opener bowed to MS Dhoni and held his pose for quite some time even as former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and sports presenter Neroli Meadows watched it unfold in the post-match programme on Star Sports at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Gavaskar's reaction was because of MS Dhoni's blitz in the last over of the match. When CSK required 16 runs to win off the final four deliveries, Dhoni hit MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a straight six, a boundary over short fine-leg followed a couple. Needing 4 off 1 ball, Dhoni used his impeccably strong wrists to muscle the Unadkat yorker past the fine leg fielder for a boundary.

"At that particular situation, under so much pressure, only MS Dhoni could have done it. Not for a second, did he think that he was not going to be able to do it. It's amazing how takes the game right to the end. He makes the bowler bowl to what he wants," Gavaskar said.

"It's very good that he is still hungry (for runs and wins)," the new CSK skipper said after Dhoni's 13-ball 28 propelled the team to an epic win over their arch-rivals.

"His touch is still there. And looking at it, all of us remain calm, that if he is in the middle and stays till the final over, he will win the game," added Jadeja.

"We were tense but had a belief that he (Dhoni) was out there, he would finish the game and come. He has won so many games for India, in the IPL, we knew that he would finish the game."

"Look we were in pressure and the way the match was going, I believe there was pressure in both the dugouts... As the world's best finisher (Dhoni) was out in the middle.

"Somewhere we knew that if he (Dhoni) stays till the last ball, then definitely he would win the game for us. We had the belief that he wouldn't miss the final two-three balls and luckily that happened," Jadeja said at the virtual post-match press conference.

In pursuit of 156, CSK were reeling at 106 for six, but then Dwaine Pretorius played his part to perfection before Dhoni finished the game.

