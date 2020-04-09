‘He is someone who is always there for me’: Prithvi Shaw hails Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:52 IST

Young India cricketer Prithvi Shaw lauded cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for helping him become a better batsman. Shaw stated he tries to seek as much advice from Tendulkar to better his game and also revealed whenever the Master Blaster is in Mumbai, he comes over to watch him during net sessions.

Shaw’s rise has been meteoric with his ever-so famished blade keep on gulping down runs. He scored centuries on his Ranji Trophy debut, Duleep Trophy debut and also Test debut where he crossed the three-figure mark against West Indies in Rajkot.

Shaw hailed the influence on Tendulkar, who has been ‘there for him’ whenever the youngster has found himself in troubled waters.

“Whenever Sachin sir is in Mumbai, I try and meet him. If I am practising and Sachin sir is free, he just comes to the nets and gives advice,” Shaw was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“Whenever I feel any discomfort with batting, or need any advice, he is someone who is always there for me. He has told me to feel free about calling or messaging him anytime. He has helped me a lot during my journey,” he added.

Shaw became a household name after he led India to Under-19 World Cup victory in 2018 under the tutelage of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid. Shaw said Dravid has helped him deal with the mental aspect of the game.

“Rahul sir has played a big role in my cricketing life as well as life outside the boundary rope. Being a disciplined sportsperson himself, Rahul sir talks about those things. I have really learnt a lot about the mental aspect of the game from him. A lot of things that I have learnt in the past three-four years during my Under-19 World Cup journey as well as India A, are down to him,” Shaw said.