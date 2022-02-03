'He is someone who scares his own team. Imagine his effect on the opposition': Siraj lavishes praise on India teammate

Mohammed Siraj is the perfect example of India's fearless generation of cricketers. As India played some of its best Test cricket in 2021, winning in Australia and almost taking the series in England, Siraj emerged as one of Indian cricket's biggest positives. From making his debut to Melbourne to claiming a maiden five-for in Gabba, to producing match-winning spells in England, 2021 witnessed the exponential rise of Siraj.

In only his third Test, Siraj found himself leading the Indian bowling attack in the absence of senior pros Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, all of whom were injured, and he spearheaded the bowling with a memorable five-wicket-haul which played a crucial part in India breaching the fortress of Gabba.

Along with Siraj, another India youngster who was equally instrumental in handing Australia their first loss at Brisbane was Rishabh Pant, who played a blinder of a knock and remained unbeaten on 89 not out as India knocked down 328 runs on the final day to win an epic Test match. A little over a year later, Siraj looked back at the Gabba thriller, and explained how nervous the team was watching Pant take the attack to Australia on the final day.

"It's difficult to put into words how nervous the dressing room was. Rishabh is someone who scares his own team. Just imagine the effect he must have on the opposition. We were all hoping and praying for Rishabh to stay in. We just wanted him to keep batting because we knew we would win the game if he did," Siraj said on the documentary 'Down Underdogs' premiering on the Sony Sports Network.

The entire day saw a roller coaster of emotions. After Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara added 114 runs for the second wicket, Australia dismissed both batters to give themselves a chance to running away with the game. But standing between them and their plans of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a determined Pant, who batted defiantly with the tail and took India home. Siraj admits revisiting the moment still gives him goosebumps.

"When Rishabh was going for his shots, we kept thinking hold on. Stay in just a little longer. Everyone was so happy that we broke Australia's record at the Gabba. Just thinking about the celebrations gives me goosebumps even now. I can never forget the victory lap around the ground. Indian flag in hand, thanking all the fans," he added.