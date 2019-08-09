‘He is the Malcolm Marshall of our generation’: Rahul Dravid hails former South Africa Test pacer

cricket

Legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid heaped praise on speedster Date Steyn, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s.

Dravid spoke extensively regarding Steyn and pointed out things that made him different to others. ‘The Wall’ also praised Steyn’s ability to hit perfect bouncers and his control over swinging deliveries. Dravid went to the extent of comparing Steyn to legendary pacer Malcolm Marshall, who scalped 376 wickets in 81 Tests for West Indies.

“He is the Malcolm Marshall of our generation,” Dravid told ESPNCricinfo. “Steyn tried to bowl his best when he was aggressive. I always looked to leave Steyn’s bouncers because it was never in my control to pull it.”

“He is one of the bowlers who will be remembered for eternity. He has been a match-winner and a game-changer for South Africa.

“South Africa’s advantage was that they had a wicket-taking bowler in the form of Steyn. He has the ability to take wickets with the new ball and he could swing the ball away from the wicket. He mastered the art of reverse swing as well.”

In his illustrious career, Steyn played 93 Tests in which he picked 439 wickets. He was the leading wicket-taker in the longest format for Proteas.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally,” the 36-year-old had said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa.

“It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport,” the speedster added.

