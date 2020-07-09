e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘He just puts it away with such ease’: Australia quick explains the frustrations of bowling to Rohit Sharma

‘He just puts it away with such ease’: Australia quick explains the frustrations of bowling to Rohit Sharma

Hazlewood, who’s bowled to Rohit plenty of times in his career, lauded the India opener’s likeness towards the short ball and how effortlessly Rohit is able to put them away.

cricket Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma averages over 61 against Australia in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma averages over 61 against Australia in ODIs.(Getty Images)
         

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood thinks the reason Rohit Sharma is so hard to bowl to is due to the many strengths the batsman possesses. Hazlewood, who’s bowled to Rohit plenty of times in his career, lauded the India opener’s likeness towards the short ball and how effortlessly Rohit is able to put them away.

“He’s got many. I think it’s just with how the ease that he plays, specially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease. It’s just an area in which he gets better, I think. He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal,” Hazlewood said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Also Read | Rohit can hit double hundreds in Tests outside India: Wasim Jaffer

Rohit has a decent record against, scoring 2208 runs against them from 40 ODIs at an average of 61.33 with eight centuries and eight fifties. The only cricketers to score three ODI doubles, Rohit’s first was against Australia in 2013 when he hit 209 against them in Bengaluru. In T20Is, although Rohit has scored 318 runs against Australia from 19 games, he has managed three half-centuries. Hazlewood admitted seeing Rohit on song tends to annoy him and probably the rest of his fellow Australian pacers.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean the batters through our time, obviously are the frustrating ones to bowl to,” the Australia fast bowler said. “Even when someone who came quicker like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins’ bowling to those guys, it doesn’t seem fast and that’s probably the one thing that sticks out when you are bowling to these types of players.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In