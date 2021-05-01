'He looks like a much better option right now': Virender Sehwag wants Syed Mushtaq Ali star to open for RCB

Virender Sehwag wants Royal Challengers Bangalore to shake things up a little for their next match in the IPL 2021. RCB were handed their second defeat of the season when Punjab Kings beat them by 34 runs on Friday. It wasn't too long ago that the opening combination of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hammered an unbeaten 181-run stand against Rajasthan Royals, but the former India opening batsman is convinced that captain Kohli should drop a place down and bat at No. 3.

As for who opens for RCB along with Devdutt Padikkal, Sehwag threw his weight behind the 27-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen, who, earlier in January this year, smashed a 37-ball ton – the second-fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Azharuddeen was brought by RCB for his base price of ₹20 lakh and Sehwag reckons he should be the ideal candidate to open for RCB along with Padikkal.

"I think Virat should come back to his original position of number three, and consider Mohammad Azharuddin for the opening role. He looks like a better option right now than Patidar. Kohli should be No.3, with Maxwell and ABD to follow," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

In four matches this IPL, Patidar has scored just 71 runs while batting at No. 3. His highest score was 31 against PBKS which came off 30 balls, an innings where he clearly struggled to get going. Sehwag reckons that with Azharuddeen opening the batting, RCB have the cushion of playing three of their best and most destructive batsmen in the middle order – Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers – which gives the team more chance of recovering from a potential failed start.

"It would mean that you will have three world-class players in the middle-order. If Devdutt Padikkal and Azharuddin don't do the job at the top, then these three are capable enough to bail the side out of trouble," Sehwag pointed out.