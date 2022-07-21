‘He made the team play for win without the fear of losing’: Ex-India opener's big compliment for Virat Kohli

India’s recent successes in Test cricket, both at home and overseas, have shown signs of their being a shift in mentality, towards the most aggressive and energetic. It is a manifesto of cricket which has helped the team achieve success twice in Australia, come close in England, and provide fight in South Africa like never before, albeit unsuccessfully. It has also created an atmosphere of unmatched dominance at home, making a tour of India one of the most daunting, fruitless tasks for other Test-playing nations.

Former Indian batter Arun Lal, who represented the nation between 1982 and 1989, elaborated on this, and spoke about Virat Kohli’s contribution as captain to this exciting new brand of cricket. “There was a time when winning in Test cricket was considered once you secured yourself a draw. But this thinking has changed now and I give complete credit to Virat Kohli,” said Lal on Jagran TV.

“He changed the mindset of the team and made the team play for a win without the fear of losing,” continued Lal. Kohli was replaced as captain of the Test team late in 2021 and is currently struggling for runs, but the imprint he has left on the red-ball game in India since he took over duties midway in the 2014-15 Australia tour speaks for itself. Kohli is also often credited for shepherding the new generation of Indian quicks and using them effectively, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowling with great quality, and a stable of pacers who can hit 140 kmph now common across the country.

Lal also complimented wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who now has 5 Test centuries away from home, as well as memorable scores in the 80s and 90s in the fourth innings to boot. The belligerent left-handed batter’s efforts at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Gabba are major touchpoints in the sort of revolution Kohli envisioned, batting as if he saw the potential for a win rather than hoping to hold on for a draw, and is only likely to make India more and more successful. “Virat brought that aggression to the team and it [can only] get any better if Pant can continue this,” concluded Lal.

