'He may have questioned himself, but now there are no questions to answer': Pietersen lauds Mayank's 99-run knock

Mayank Agarwal, who had missed out on Punjab Kings' previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, was named as the captain of the team on Sunday. PBKS captain KL Rahul, who had scored 91* against RCB, was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and Mayank was named as his replacement.

On his captaincy debut, Mayank Agarwal smashed 99* runs in 58 balls as he helped his team to post 166/6 in 20 overs. Agarwal's 99* is the 2nd best score on a captaincy debut in IPL, only next to Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson score of 119 which he had scored against PBKS this season.

Speaking after Punjab's innings, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen praised Mayank for not letting the nerves affect his performance.

"I think I said on commentary that captaincy can go one of two ways. You can either deal with it, that weight of expectations that clearly is just thrown straight amongst what you got to do for your team. It can create pressure, you start to worry about your players, your team," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

"He also did not play the previous game and KL Rahul did so well so there has been so much pressure leading into this game. Yes, he has been playing so well and he is a quality player. But sometimes you do question yourself," he added.

"But I tell you what, he may have questioned himself before the game, but there is no more question to answer. When you go out and play an innings like he has just played here for all of us to see. It is just breathtaking," he signed off.

