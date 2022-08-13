'He might miss the T20 World Cup because...': Ex-Pakistan star makes shocking Jasprit Bumrah claim ahead of Asia Cup

Team India will return to T20I action on August 28 when it takes on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash in the men's Asia Cup. The last time both sides met was during the T20 World Cup last year, where Babar Azam's side registered an incredible 10-wicket win over India. In the months that followed, the Indian team saw significant changes to its T20I setup with Rohit Sharma succeeding Virat Kohli as captain, and the emergence of a number of fast bowlers in the squad.

While the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar continue to hold fort among the old guns, the side received a setback earlier this month when Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. And former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria fears that the Indian pacer will also miss the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, due to his “prolonged” injury.

“No doubt, Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler who bowls terrific yorkers. But because his back injury has prolonged a little, I fear he might miss the T20 World Cup later this year. I hear there are doubts over his fitness. We know that Bumrah, with the action he has, is injury-prone. And that will only get worse. And that is what has happened. He might not be able to take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia. That is a bad news for India,” said Kaneria on his official YouTube channel.

However, Kaneria also pointed out that India can also take positives from Bumrah's absence in that they have unearthed a number of other quality fast bowlers. He further showered praise on Arshdeep Singh, who impressed with his performances in West Indies earlier this month.

“But the good thing is India have played other bowlers in his place. And they have found Arshdeep Singh in his place. He bowls brilliantly in the death overs, and he will have vital role there. He was recently the player of the series against West Indies and he has stepped up whenever India wanted him to. Additionally, they have played the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already there,” said Kaneria.

