'He might not be in Sri Lanka but is still a front-runner': Aakash Chopra picks India's bowling unit for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is still a few months away but it's already started getting attention. The ICC event, which will take place for the first time in five years – the last World T20 was held in India in 2016 – will provide India yet another chance to break their ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli looks to land his first big title as captain of the team, especially now that the tournament is set to take place in the UAE, where conditions are similar to India.

Also Read | '100 is the best you can be at but he operates at 200': KL Rahul on what makes Virat Kohli a 'different sort of captain'

Keeping the same in mind, Aakash Chopra has listed out his pick of bowlers that India can have in their squad for the event. While Jasprit Bumrah is a certain pick, Chopra feels the bowling contingent will primarily comprise players who are currently in Sri Lanka hearing up to play the six limited-overs matches. With three spinners picking themselves automatically, Chopra pointed out two names in particular who could be strong contenders.

"You need at least one fast bowler because you have already picked three fast bowlers or if you pick two fast bowlers, you might not look at an additional spinner. We have already kept three spinners - Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammed Shami front-runner, he might not be there in Sri Lanka but is still a front-runner. Natarajan is injured and not there in Sri Lanka but is still one of the front-runners," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'It has put him in some high-pressured situations': Graham Thorpe explains how playing for CSK has helped Sam Curran

Chopra feels there will be no room for surprises as the bowling unit assembled in Sri Lanka is fully capable in its own rights. Having said that, partnering Jasprit Bumrah and Shami in the fast-bowling unit could be pacers who haven't played for India as much as one would have wanted. While Thakur has still turned up for India, Saini last played a T20I match for the country back in February 2020, even though that is likely to change against Sri Lanka later this month.

"Saini and Shardul Thakur. Thakur is in England while Saini is in Sri Lanka. You might want to look at one out of these four fast bowlers. I don't think of anybody else at this point in time. I don't think you will be able to look at anyone else, that you will get a name suddenly, like Harshal Patel, out of the box," said Chopra.