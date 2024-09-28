'He practised with red ball because white wasn't available': Parthiv Patel quashes Hardik Pandya's Test comeback rumours

Earlier this month, a certain picture featuring Hardik Pandya went viral on social media platforms. The picture saw Hardik practising with the red ball, sparking instant discussions over the all-rounder's potential red-ball comeback. Since returning from a back injury in IPL 2022, Hardik has made himself exclusively available for white-ball formats. Hardik Pandya bowling with a red ball.(Instagram/Hardik Pandya)

This further narrowed down to only T20 appearances after another injury during the 2023 World Cup last year. Hardik wasn't picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August earlier this year, with suggestions that the all-rounder might have to take part in domestic fifty-over tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be considered for selection.

And so, it did throw many off the balance when the picture of Hardik practising with the red ball was made public. In fact, there was also a report that suggested Hardik would return to first-class cricket in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. His last first-class appearance for Baroda came way back in 2018. So, is Hardik on a comeback trail in red-ball cricket?

According to former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, it doesn't seem to be the case.

Parthiv reveals truth behind the picture

Speaking on JioCinema as the play was delayed on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, Parthiv stated that Hardik was forced to practice with the red ball, as a white ball wasn't available. The former wicketkeeper-batter insisted that Hardik's body won't allow multiple-day matches.

“I'm not looking at Hardik Pandya (in Tests). He was practising with the red ball only because the white ball wasn't available. I don't think his body allows four-day and five-day matches. He has to play at least one first-class game (before being considered for selection in Tests), which is very unlikely,” Parthiv said.

The discussion on Hardik's potential comeback found its root in India's bowling combinations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). Adding to the debate, Parthiv also stated that India missed an opportunity to give Yash Dayal a Test debut, as it would be difficult for the side to experiment with the combination against New Zealand.

“The second Test was an opportunity for India to use Yash Dayal. And no, I'm not undermining Bangladesh, but if this Test match ends in a draw, it is very important to address that the next series will be against New Zealand, and then they won't be in a position to experiment,” said the former wicketkeeper-batter.