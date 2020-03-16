e-paper
‘He should get a national call-up’: Former India cricketer backs Jaydev Unadkat to be included in Test squad

The left-arm seamer himself believes that he is hungrier to be included in the Indian team as he has now become a more rounded bowler.

cricket Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:58 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat
Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat (ANI Photo)
         

Former India bowler Karsan Ghavri quit coaching on a winning note as he led Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji triumph. He believes that Jaydev Unadkat, who was the bowler of the tournament, deserves a national call-up and that, he has all the skillsets to be successful at the international level.

“I do feel Unadkat should get a national call-up again,” Ghavri told TOI on Saturday. Impressed with Unadkat’s variations, the former India pacer said: “He can bring the ball in and also take it away from the batsman. He (Unadkat) is very consistent and can keep bowling in the same area,” Ghavri said.

“He has worked on his fitness and can bowl long spells now. He can operate with the new ball and also handle the old one. So you can use him in all situations,” Ghavri added.

He also adds that the left-arm pacer will add variety to the Indian pace attack. “All our pacers are right-handed. A left-hander thus provides you a different option. A right-hand left-hand combination often unsettles batsmen,” Ghavri said.

Unadkat’s teammate in Saurashtra Cheteshwar Pujara also backed Unadkat’s return. “I will be surprised if he is not picked in the Indian team.”

The left-arm seamer himself believes that he is hungrier to be included in the Indian team as he has now become a more rounded bowler. “I have still got that hunger to make a comeback. The hunger has been stronger than this and that actually kept me going throughout the season. To be honest, it was challenging to physically survive the season. Bowling those long spells as a fast bowler in almost every game. But as I said, the hunger is more than ever before. I just want to keep this phase going. I don’t want to end it here. Yes we have won the trophy and I am the happiest captain in the world right now, but I still want this phase to keep going on and on for me. I want to keep going and leave no stone unturned,” he was as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

